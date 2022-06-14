Lightning strike causes house fire in Algonquin

A home in Algonquin caught fire after being struck by lightning Monday evening.

At 5:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 600 block of Chelsea Drive, according to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Authorities said the department received 911 calls from the building’s occupants, who fled to a neighboring residence.

The lightning strike burned a hole through the home’s siding and caused a fire in the attic, according to authorities.

The fire was contained in the attic by 6:10 p.m., the fire department said.

There were no injuries.

The lightning also damaged a nearby tree. Authorities estimated the damage at $100,000 and said the home is uninhabitable.

