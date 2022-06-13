Teen flown following minibike crash outside McHenry

A 16-year-old teen was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville Saturday evening following a minibike crash near McHenry, officials said.

The youth was cited for operating a non-highway vehicle on the road following the crash, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 9:46 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders were called to the 800 block of Finch Trail for a minibike crash, according to the report. The preliminary report indicates the male teen was not wearing a helmet when he lost control of the 2021 Coleman minibike for unknown reasons, fell onto the roadway and struck his head, officials said.

The injuries were not considered life threatening, according to the release.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Johnsburg Police Department, and McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate, officials said.