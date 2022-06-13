Man sentenced to 8 years in connection with crash that hurt 5-year-old Marengo boy

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of drugs with multiple DUIs on his record in connection with a crash that badly hurt a 5-year-old boy, court records show.

Adam C. Calloway, 35, formerly of East Troy, Wisconsin, was indicted on six felony counts of driving under the influence, following a Sept. 14, 2018, crash in unincorporated McHenry County, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and court records.

Blood and urine tests found Calloway had the presence of both THC, which is found in cannabis, and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash, according to the release. He had five previous DUI convictions at the time of the crash.

The crash took place about 3:50 p.m. that day at the intersection of Coral and South Union roads, southeast of Marengo, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

A man, now identified as Calloway, was driving a 2001 Ford F150 eastbound on Coral Road when his vehicle failed to stop at the posted stop sign and crashed into a 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling north on South Union Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 5-year-old boy in the Ford was flown to Rockford Memorial Hospital by Flight for Life. Authorities at the time described his state at the time as “stable but guarded.” Calloway was released at the scene.

Inside the other vehicle was a 39-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl from Woodstock, who were taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

An attempt to reach Calloway’s attorney Friday was not successful.