Harvard man sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to cocaine possession

A 37-year-old Harvard man was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to an amended charge of possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, according to the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and court documents.

Justin J. Pena, who also is required to pay $17,390 in fines and fees, was initially charged with the possession of more than 900 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.

The amended charge is a Class X felony, which carries a possible sentence of six to 30 years in prison.

Following a 2020 investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, police recovered about 20 kilograms, or more than 44 pounds, of cocaine worth about $640,000, as well as $250,000 in cash, according to reports at the time.



