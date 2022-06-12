Crystal Lake’s District 155 receives award for financial reporting

Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 received a recognition for its financial reporting for the seventh consecutive year.

The Association of School Business Officials International awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the district’s 2021 comprehensive audited financial report, according to a news release.

“We are committed to fiscal responsibility and maintaining the highest designations for financial management. We will continue to focus on providing resources to best educate our students while being mindful of our taxpayers,” Superintendent Steve Olson said in the release.

As part of the review process for the recognition, a team of financial professionals reviewed the district’s report and provide feedback. If the report meets certain requirements, it can receive the Certificate of Excellence.