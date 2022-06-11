Crystal Lake Park District rolls out women’s self-defense clinic

The Crystal Lake Park District now is offering new interactive, self-defense clinic for women.

The workshop will take place 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. June 18 at the Spoerl Park Building, 7610 Pingree Road.

Black belt instructors will educate women on how to defend themselves in unforeseen and potentially dangerous situations, according to a news release. This workshop is perfect for women going to college, who live and travel alone and for anyone wanting to learn about staying safe.

Register online today via page 55 of the digital activity guide at crystallakeparks.org. Registration is required in advance and costs $15 for park district residents and $20 for nonresidents.

The deadline to register is June 15.

For information on this or any other Crystal Lake Park District martial arts classes, contact Heidi Stolt at 815-459-0680, Ext. 1213, or via email at hstolt@crystallakeparks.org.