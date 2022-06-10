McHenry County grand jury indictments - June 10, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Keith G. Dobner, 34, of the 22900 block of Oak Grove Road, Harvard; burglary, nine counts of criminal damage to property, aggravated assault while operating a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless conduct.
- Mario H. Henderson, 43, of the 1300 block of West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect; seven counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
- Brianna R. Peter, 30, of the 21000 block of West Coral Road, Marengo; theft.
- Thomas G. Kotovsky, 36, of the 500 block of Dean Street, Woodstock; possession of. a stolen motor vehicle, theft, driving while license revoked, criminal trespass to vehicle, criminal damage to property and failure to report damage to unattended property.
- Maria G. Vidal, 25, of the 5900 block of Pine Hollow Road, Carpentersville; disorderly conduct for a false report.
- Cameron J. Ratcliff, 39, of the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Harvard; possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.
- Brianna R. Peter, 30, of the 21000 block of West Coral Road, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, four counts of domestic battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dana D. Turcotte, 33, of the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine or dextroamphetamine, driving while license revoked, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
- Jennifer A. Cavanaugh, 46, of the 11600 block of Maple Avenue, Hebron; aggravated driving under the influence with at least two prior DUI violations.
- Trenton C. Whipple, 34, of the 4100 block of Orange Street, Delavan, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mark Alex, 57; two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.
- Shelly L. Meehan, 53, of the 200 block of North Boulevard, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery and resisting a police officer.
- Jessica L. Warren, 42, of the 1600 block of Bull Valley Drive, Woodstock; aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old and three counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
- Victor O. Diaz, 26, of the 300 block of Birch Road, Woodstock; obstructing justice, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a crash.
- Nicholas B. Hitztaler, 23, of the 800 block of North Melrose Court, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Valerie S. Whitlow, 61, of the 800 block of River Terrace Drive, Johnsburg; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with five prior DUI violations.