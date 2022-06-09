Marengo man sentenced to six years in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to deliver

A 32-year-old Marengo man entered into a negotiated plea Thursday of guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of cocaines and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Isaac C. Velasquez initially was charged with a more serious Class X felony of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for allegedly delivering between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County court. Had he gone to trial and been convicted of this more serious charge, he could have been sentenced up to 30 years in prison.

Velasquez also was charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment for having a 10-year-old in his home when he was allegedly dealing drugs, according to police and court records. The charges stem from February and March 2021.

Those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal, court records show.

He is required to serve the six-year sentence at 50% and will receive credit for 50 days served in the county jail after his arrest. He also must pay $3,815 in fines and fees, according to the supplemental sentencing order.

When McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt asked Velasquez if he wanted to say anything, he tearfully said, “I want to say I am sorry to my family.”



