Lake in the Hills Police issues 48 tickets during Memorial Day campaign

The Lake in the Hills Police Department issued 48 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period, including 15 for seat belt violations.

While Illinois’ 2021 seat belt compliance rate was 93.5%, unbelted occupants accounted for over half of those killed in traffic crashes, the Lake in the Hills Police Department said in a release.

The state’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who do not buckle up, according to the release. The campaign is paid for using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

During the enforcement period, Lake in the Hills Police Department also wrote three citations for driving without insurance and 23 for speeding.