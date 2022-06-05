Bicyclist from Wonder Lake killed in crash with pickup in McHenry

A 57-year-old Wonder Lake man died following a vehicle-bicycle crash Saturday morning in McHenry, police said.

The man killed was on a bicycle traveling west on Elm Street when he swerved in front of a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck, also traveling west, according to a preliminary investigation by the McHenry Police Department.

Both police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded at 10:25 a.m. Saturday to the 4400 block of West Elm Street, which is also Route 120 in that location, in response to the crash, according to a news release. The McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team also responded to the crash scene to conduct the investigation.

The bicyclist was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The single occupant of the pickup truck did not report any injuries.

The McHenry Police Department declined to release the bicyclist’s name Saturday so that family can be notified first.

There were no indications that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, police said. The roadway was partially closed for about four hours.

This traffic crash is still under investigation. If anyone has information related to this matter, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599. Those wishing to pass along anonymous information are encouraged to call the McHenry Police Department’s tip line at 815-363-2124. All calls made to the tip line are anonymous as Caller ID is not used.

This traffic crash remains under investigation. The regional crash team consists of police officers from the McHenry, Woodstock, Spring Grove, Harvard, Cary and Johnsburg police departments.

