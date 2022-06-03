Two-story apartment building in McHenry damaged in fire

A Thursday evening fire that started in the kitchen of a McHenry apartment is thought to be accidental, McHenry Township Fire Protection District officials said.

Crews responded at 8:46 p.m. Thursday to a multi-family, two-story apartment building in the 1900 block of Orleans Street in McHenry, arriving on the scene within in three minutes where they found light smoke showing, according to a news release.

A small fire was found in the kitchen of the second-floor apartment and was quickly extinguished by fire personnel, the department said.

No one was injured, but the apartment sustained minor fire, smoke, and water damage, according to the release. A damage estimate was not available Friday morning.

Four pieces of McHenry Township Fire Protection District equipment with 15 firefighters responded to the scene, according to the release. The Crystal Lake and Nunda fire departments also responded but were returned.

The McHenry Police Department also responded.