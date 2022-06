Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters in Crystal Lake will be closed Friday after its coffee roaster caught fire Thursday night, the business said in a Facebook post.

The fire was contained to the coffee roaster and flue, Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Chief Paul DeRaedt said.

No one was hurt, the coffee shop said in its Facebook post.

“It was contained and the cafe is going to be fine,” it said in the post. “The Crystal Lake shop will be closed tomorrow and we’ll keep you posted about the weekend.”