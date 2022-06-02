Spring Grove fire leaves home uninhabitable, causes no injuries

A fire in Spring Grove left one home uninhabitable but caused no injuries, officials said.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District was dispatched about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 27700 block of Grass Lake after the owner called 911 after arriving back at his house and seeing the fire, Battalion Chief Tom Preidis said.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, but firefighters spent a couple hours going through the home to make sure the fire was completely put out, Preidis said.

The department received additional aid from the Antioch Fire Department, Preidis said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.