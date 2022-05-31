Wanted Waukegan man arrested in McHenry area shooting

A 26-year-old Waukegan man, who police have been looking for since he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle more than a month ago, was arrested Friday and is in custody of the McHenry County jail, according to court records and the jail log.

Juan A. Colon, who is being held without bond, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and being an armed habitual criminal, both Class X felonies, as well as three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the criminal complaint.

The shooting occurred near Black Partridge and South River roads outside the city of McHenry, Deputy Kevin Byrnes has said, declining to provide any information about the person shot at due to the ongoing investigation.

Colon, who was accused in the complaint of shooting at the driver’s side of a vehicle, was considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said at the time they were looking for him.

He is due in court for a bond hearing Wednesday, court records show.

The most serious charges – attempted murder and being an armed habitual criminal – are Class X felonies that if convicted of, typically carry sentences of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational.

Colon has a previous conviction from 2013 for unlawful use of a weapon in Lake County and from 2015 for aggravated battery in Lake County, according to the criminal complaint.

Another man – Joseph W. Crisara III, 34, of Island Lake – was charged with obstruction of justice for knowingly concealing evidence by fleeing the scene of the shooting and removing DNA material, the person who allegedly did the shooting and the firearm in the process, according to the criminal complaint filed in his case.

Joseph W. Crisara III (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The two cases are connected, Byrnes has said.

Crisara, who also is due in court Wednesday, was additionally charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive as well as possession of and possession with the intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin – the hallucinogenic chemical obtained from certain types of mushrooms – as well as between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana, court records show.