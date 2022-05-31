May 31, 2022
Shaw Local
News

Algonquin pool opens for summer Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
On the final day of the pool season, Dominick Poremba, 9, of Algonquin, jumps to catch a ball at the Lions Armstrong Memorial Pool on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. As Labor Day symbolizes the end of summer many people come out to enjoy a few more summer activities.

The Lions Armstrong Memorial Pool in Algonquin opens for the season on Saturday.

The pool is open for open swim noon to 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 14.

From Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, the hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 2 to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and then from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4, it will be closed on weekdays and open noon to 6 p.m. weekends and holidays.

The daily admission fees is $5 through Aug. 14 and $3 on weekdays starting Aug. 15.

Visitors can buy advanced daily passes using a credit card at rec.algonquin.org. Season pool passes also are available to buy.