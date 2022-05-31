Algonquin pool opens for summer Saturday

The Lions Armstrong Memorial Pool in Algonquin opens for the season on Saturday.

The pool is open for open swim noon to 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 14.

From Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, the hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 2 to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and then from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4, it will be closed on weekdays and open noon to 6 p.m. weekends and holidays.

The daily admission fees is $5 through Aug. 14 and $3 on weekdays starting Aug. 15.

Visitors can buy advanced daily passes using a credit card at rec.algonquin.org. Season pool passes also are available to buy.