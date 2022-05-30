May 30, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

Summer sing-alongs planned for June, July in Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network
The Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline performs during a celebration of life honoring former Crystal Lake Mayor Aaron Shepley on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake.

The Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline performs on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. A series of singalongs planned for the summer will kick off with the group. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Three free, family-friendly summer sing-alongs will be held this June and July in Crystal Lake.

The series will be presented through a partnership between the Crystal Lake Park District and Crystal Lake Public Library.

Free popcorn will be provided, and Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard will be on-site for purchase.

The first of the sing-alongs will be at 10 a.m. June 11 at Woodscreek Park, 1420 Willow Tree Drive, and will feature the Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline.

The second, featuring Jim Gill, will be at 10 a.m. June 27 at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, and the third with ScribbleMonster will be at 10 a.m. July 20 at the Veteran Acres picnic shelter, 431 N. Walkup Ave.