Summer sing-alongs planned for June, July in Crystal Lake

Three free, family-friendly summer sing-alongs will be held this June and July in Crystal Lake.

The series will be presented through a partnership between the Crystal Lake Park District and Crystal Lake Public Library.

Free popcorn will be provided, and Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard will be on-site for purchase.

The first of the sing-alongs will be at 10 a.m. June 11 at Woodscreek Park, 1420 Willow Tree Drive, and will feature the Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline.

The second, featuring Jim Gill, will be at 10 a.m. June 27 at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, and the third with ScribbleMonster will be at 10 a.m. July 20 at the Veteran Acres picnic shelter, 431 N. Walkup Ave.