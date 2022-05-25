McHenry Lions Club awards two scholarships

The McHenry Lions Club has awarded two $500 scholarships to two McHenry High School students this month.

Mackenzie Cutler and Tyler Ross, who both plan on attending McHenry County College, were recognized at the school’s Senior Honors and Awards Program on May 11 at the Upper Campus.

In addition to scholarships, the McHenry Lions Club provides funds to assist people in the community to purchase eye glasses and hearing aids, as well as supporting local community agencies serving disadvantaged persons.