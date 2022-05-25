May 25, 2022
Huntley Park District seeks community input for strategic master plan

By Shaw Local News Network
Huntley Park District is looking to build a plan that can help imagine the future of parks, recreation programs, events and trails.

Huntley Park District is looking to build a plan that can help imagine the future of parks, recreation programs, events and trails, it said in a news release.

The park district will hold an in-person public input meeting in June as part of the nine- to 12-month long project, which is designed to help the district shape the future of parks and recreation in the Huntley area.

The district hired Indianapolis-based PROS Consulting Inc. to lead the project alongside ETC Institute, a survey firm from Kansas City.

At the upcoming public input meetings, attendees will hear about the district’s future demographics and recreation trends while participating through live polling, a question-and-answer session and public comments. The first meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. June 8 in the Cosman Theater of the Huntley Park District REC Center, 12015 Mill St.

The consulting team is in the process of developing an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, multilingual crowdsourcing website to guide this project at www.plantoplayhuntley.com.