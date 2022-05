The Crystal Lake Park District’s two slash pads are set to open Friday.

Both splash pads are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day. They are free for both residents and non-residents.

The Crystal Castle splash pad is located at Woodscreek Park, 1416 Willow Tree Drive in Crystal Lake, and the Acorn Alley splash pad is at Veteran Acres Park, at the corner of Walkup Road and Route 176.

For more information, contact the Crystal Lake Park District at 815-459-0680.