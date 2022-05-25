Crystal Lake man sentenced to five years for possessing child porn

A 47-year-old Crystal Lake man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, court records show.

Eloy Cardoso-Ortiz, of the 300 block of Keith Avenue, was arrested after Crystal Lake police received a tip on Sept. 25, 2020, that a Facebook user had uploaded illegal material, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.

Police connected Cardoso-Ortiz to the IP address and Facebook account provided by the cybertip, according to the release. A search of two cellular phones that were in Cardoso-Ortiz’s possession revealed images of child pornography, the state’s attorney’s office said in the release.

He was charged with a single count of possession of child pornography involving a child under the age of 13, a class 2 felony, according to the criminal complaint.

That level of felony typically carries a possible sentence of three to seven years in prison.

Cardoso-Ortiz pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday and McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge sentenced him.

The five-year sentence will be served at 50% and Cardoso-Ortiz will receive credit for the 483 days he has spent in custody, according to the sentencing order. He also was ordered to pay $2,814 in fines and fees.

An attempt Wednesday to reach the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office, which represented Cardoso-Ortiz, was not successful.