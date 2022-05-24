McHenry man charged with abusing, propositioning teen while ‘in a position of trust and authority’

A warrant has been issued for a McHenry man accused of sexually abusing a teenager while in a position of authority, according to Crystal Lake police and court records.

Johnathen J. Dominick, 38, of the 5700 block of Fox Lake Road, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, unlawfully contributing to the criminal delinquency of a juvenile, and unlawful delivery of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

The most serious charge – aggravated criminal sexual abuse – is a class 1 felony, which if convicted of, can carry a sentence of four to 15 years in prison.

Dominick allegedly groped a teenager while “in a position of trust and authority,” according to the complaint. The complaint further alleges Dominick asked the teen to “perform an act of sexual conduct.”

He also is accused giving the teen about 2.5 grams of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

An attempt Tuesday to reach the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office, which is listed as his attorney, was not successful.