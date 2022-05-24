How and where to mark Memorial Day in McHenry County

Memorial Day is this Monday. Here’s what area communities and veterans organizations are doing to mark the occasion.

Cary: The Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2107 Three Oaks Road. The parade route travels south along First Street from Three Oaks Road to Veterans Park at Park Avenue. A ceremony will be held immediately following the parade.

Crystal Lake: The parade will step off at 11 a.m. Monday at Crystal Lake Central High School, 45 W. Franklin St., and travel east along Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street and west on Woodstock Street. It will end at Union Cemetery, 112-182 N. Dole Ave., where a ceremony with a 21-gun salute will be held.

Fox River Grove: The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Algonquin Road School, 975 Algonquin Road. It travels down Algonquin Road to South River Road to the baseball diamond along the Fox River in Lions Park, 747 S. River Road. A ceremony will be held immediately following the parade.

Huntley: The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Huntley Municipal Complex, 10987 Main St. The route will go west on Main Street to the Town Square and turn right onto Woodstock Street. A short ceremony will be held at the Square.

Lake in the Hills: The Lake in the Hills American Legion Post 1231 will host a pig roast at 3 p.m. Monday at its post, 1101 W. Algonquin Road. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. An outdoor tent and bags will be set up.

Marengo: Marengo American Legion Post 192 will mark Memorial Day at a series of cemeteries before a parade and ceremony: Riley Cemetery at 8 a.m., Maple Street Cemetery at 8:20 a.m., Catholic Cemetery at 9 a.m. and Spencer Park at 9:20 a.m.

The band will then play the Marengo Fire Protection District, 120 E. Prairie St., followed by a march to the Marengo City Cemetery, 101-199 N. East St., where a ceremony will be held.

McHenry: A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St. It will include a brief parade, the placement of a ceremonial wreath at St. Patrick’s Cemetery and in the Fox River, taps and a rifle salute.

Richmond: A ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Stevens Park, Broadway and Main Street, followed by refreshments of coffee and doughnuts at Richmond Café , 10321 N. Main St., until 2 p.m.

Spring Grove: A ceremony beings at 9 a.m. Monday at Horse Fair Park, 8105 Blivin St. Free coffee and doughnuts will be provided at the pavilion afterward.

Woodstock: Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the historic Woodstock Square with the parade to follow at 1 p.m.

The parade begins on Dean Street and travels through the Square, exiting on Jackson Street. It will continue west on Jackson, turning north on Oakland Street and then east on Judd Street.

Storefronts on the Square have military uniforms and mementos from local families on display.

