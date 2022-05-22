War Dogs Illinois to hold charity ride June 5

War Dogs Illinois will host a charity ride to raise funds for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and dogs rescued from kill shelters throughout Illinois to be trained as service dogs.

The charity ride will kick off the 2022 riding season June 5. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive, with the ride commencing at 11 a.m.

The cost will be $25 per bike and end at the Lighting Outdoor Theatre, 125 Mill Street in Clinton, Wisconsin, where there will be a live band, food and drink specials; a 50/50 raffle; and a silent auction.

All of the funds received from the event will go toward adoptions, training sessions, veterinary bills and dog food throughout the duration it takes for the handlers and service dogs to be matched.

The event will be sponsored in part by Woodstock Harley-Davidson, Motorcycle Safety Lawyers and Open Road Radio in support of K9s for Veterans.