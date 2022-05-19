No injuries in three-vehicle crash involving school bus in Crystal Lake, police say

No one was injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon involving two cars and a school bus near the intersection of Walkup and Live Oak roads, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the cars fled the scene immediately following the crash, Undersheriff Robb Tadelman said, while the other vehicle showed heavy denting on the left side and had to be towed.

Two Bernotas Middle School students were on the bus involved in the crash, Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 spokeswoman Denise Barr said.

Once the bus was cleared by police to drive, the driver and attendant continued on their route to bring the students home, according to an email sent to Bernotas staff and families Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place about 2:45 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

It occurred on Walkup, just north of the exit of Prairie Ridge High School.

The driver of the towed vehicle said she and her passenger were shaken up by the event, but were otherwise fine.