Fire in Barrington Hills causes no injuries, leaves home with smoke damage

No injuries were reported from a fire Wednesday that left a home in Barrington Hills with moderate smoke damage, officials said.

The Fox River Grove Fire Protection District, along with automatic aid agencies, responded Wednesday morning to a house in the zero to 100 block of Burning Oak Trail in Barrington Hills, according to a news release.

The fire started from an appliance in the kitchen and did not extend beyond that room, fire officials said. The occupant of the home, who called 911, was able to escape with the family dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious, according to the release. An estimate on the damage was not available Wednesday afternoon.

A request from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was made for the fire, which saw help come from Cary, Barrington, Wauconda, Hoffman Estates, Nunda Rural, Crystal Lake, East Dundee, McHenry and Lake Zurich departments, according to the release.