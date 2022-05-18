Man hospitalized after exposure to recalled chlorine product in Spring Grove

A pool chemical employee collecting recalled products was taken to the hospital Monday evening after a bucket full of chlorine tablets burst open, injuring his hand, the Spring Grove fire chief said.

The Spring Grove Fire Protection District responded to the scene of potential hazmat incident about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 8700 block of Galleria Court in Spring Grove.

An employee with Haviland Pool and Spa had been collecting the 50-pound buckets of ProTeam 3-inch High Tech Tabs when the injury occurred, Spring Grove Protection District Fire Chief Paul Klicker said. A chemical reaction caused pressure within the bucket to build up and one burst open.

Haviland Pool and Spa had initiated a voluntary recall of the product and was launching an internal investigation into the cause of the problem, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

A man was briefly hospitalized following an incident in Spring Grove on Monday, May 16, 2022, after exposure to chlorine tablets from a pool product. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

“At Haviland Pool and Spa, the safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our highest priority,” the statement reads. “We have been in contact with local authorities and are working closely with our retail partners to proactively reach out to customers who may have purchased product from the affected lot numbers.”

The man was treated and has been released, Klicker said.

The Spring Grove Fire Protection District had requested a hazmat box alarm, leading to firefighters from 12 area departments responding to the scene, Klicker said. The request was standard procedure as each town has different specialized equipment and not every department has staff trained to deal with chemical exposures.

Following the injury, multiple area departments issued warnings, advising anyone who bought the product not to touch or remove the pails and instead reach out to the company to have them removed.

The impacted ProTeam buckets have lot codes 21H52 511, 21H53 511, 21H54 511 or 21H55 511, according to news releases. They include products sold from Novotny Sales in McHenry between April 28 and May 3.

The lot code can be found on a small white sticker located just below the lid. If the sticker cannot be viewed without touching or moving the pail, do not do so and assume it is part of the affected lot code.

There is a potential hazard related to handling the pail, and residents should not touch or remove the pail as it may burst open with force, according to the releases.

If there is a strong chlorine smell, the departments advised ventilating the area without touching the pail.

Haviland Pool and Spa can be contacted at 616-514-3614 to arrange pick-up. Questions can be directed to 800-333-0400 during business hours.

