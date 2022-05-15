Huntley police looking for man they say inappropriately touched woman

Huntley police are seeking help identifying a man accused of making inappropriate physical contact with a woman in a Walmart parking lot.

The alleged incident occurred Friday afternoon at the store at 12300 Route 47 in Huntley. A woman reported being approached by an unknown male, who engaged in conversation with the woman and followed her to her car.

Police said as the woman tried to leave the man asked if he could get into the car. When she refused, the man made “inappropriate, unwanted physical contact” with the woman, according to officials.

The woman said the man, who fled in a gray sedan, is in his 30s with dark hair and a full beard. The woman told officers he speaks with an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 515-5311. Anonymous tips can be called in to (847) 515-5333 or texted to 888777.

