McHenry County College to host speaker on native plants

McHenry County College will explore the benefits of adding native plants to outdoor spaces in the next addition of its Experts and Insights educational speaker series.

(Provided by McHenry County College)

“The Importance of Native Plants in the Landscape” will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the college’s Luecht Auditorium, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

The session will be presented by horticulture and agriculture instructor Garrett Beier. As the department chair of entrepreneurial agriculture and horticulture at MCC, Beier has been working with plants for more than 20 years and recently found a passion for native plants.

The session is free and open to the public. Registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome.

To register and learn more, visit www.mchenry.edu/experts.