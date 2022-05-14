Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual dinner, silent auction

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner and silent auction April 22 at Wild Onion Brewery and Banquets in Lake Barrington with the theme “Night of Champions.”

The 2021 Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce Award winners were honored at the event. Awards were presented for outstanding leadership and involvement in the local community.

The awards were as follows: Hall of Fame, Stryker; Award of Excellence, village of Cary; Rookie of the Year, Source Team Tax and Accounting Inc.; Most Valuable Person, Brandy Benyo of Tranquility Wellness Studio; Best Teammate of the Year, Scott Lind of Assurity Home Inspections; Emerging Leader, Vesela Nikay of New York Life; Chamber Champion of the Year, Rubino Landscapes; and Grand Champion of the Year, Courtney Gurion of Farmers Insurance.

The chamber also announced its 2022 Board of Directors, which includes Chairman Scott Lind, Vice Chairman Sandra Nies and Treasurer Linda Grizely.