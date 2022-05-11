McHenry County police reports - May 11, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Armando S. Minjares, 46, of the zero to 100 block of Cambridge Court, Cary, was charged Thursday, March 17, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, transportation of open alcohol by the driver and improper lane use.
Harvard
Hollie J. Sledge, 35, of the zero to 100 block of North Ayer Street, Harvard, was charged Thursday, March 17, with disorderly conduct.
A 17-year-old Harvard boy was charged Friday, March 18, with aggravated battery, mob action and possession of a weapon.
Johnathan Aquino, 18, of the 300 block of South Ayer Street, Harvard, was charged Friday, March 18, with aggravated battery, mob action, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, failing to notify police of a crash with property damage and criminal damage to property.
Nizabella Perez, 21, of the 200 block of Martin Street, Sharon, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, March 16, with leaving the scene of a crash with vehicle damage and driving while license expired more than a year.
Steven N. Salzman, 58, of the zero to 100 block of North Dryden Place, Arlington Heights, was charged Sunday, March 20, with aggravated battery to a paramedic.
Steven M. Manson, 31, of the 42600 block of North Park Avenue, Antioch, was arrested Sunday, March 20, on a McHenry County warrant connected to a charge of retail theft.
Marengo
Ryan McKenzie, 34, of the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue, Fox River Grove, was charged Wednesday, March 16, with possession of alprazolam without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. McKenzie was also arrested on a Winnebago County warrant.
McHenry
Helidoro Pena-Roman, 41, of the 3600 block of Main Street, McHenry, was charged Sunday, March 6, with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Brandt A. Schirmbeck, 35, of the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue, McHenry, was charged Sunday, March 6, with endangering the life of a child.
Russell Kramer, 51, of the 1900 block of Orleans Street, McHenry, was arrested Monday, March 7, on a McHenry County warrant tied to charges of two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least three prior violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended, and driving while license revoked.
Sabrina M. Migasi, 24, of the 27600 block of West Luana Lane, Ingleside, was charged Monday, March 7, with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child.
Edgar Vargas, 37, of the 2600 block of Cortez Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, March 9, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Matthew Hedlin, 53, of the 4000 block of West Kane Avenue, McHenry, was arrested Friday, March 11, on a McHenry County warrant tied to two counts of retail theft.
Woodstock
Ofelia P. Cortez, 24, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, March 12, with aggravated battery in a public place.
Ignacio Medina Jr., 30, of the 100 block of West Brown Street, Harvard, was charged Saturday, March 12, with aggravated battery in a public place.
Samantha A. Lettvin, 42, of the 900 block of South Jefferson Street, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, March 13, with domestic battery.
Jessica L. Warren, 42, of the 1600 block of Bull Valley Drive, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, March 13, with aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older and three counts of domestic battery.
Krystal D. Patterson, 37, of the 100 block of North Hayward Street, Woodstock, was arrested Monday, March 14, on a McHenry County warrant for failing to appear in court on a retail theft charge.
Scott C. Vetter, 58, of the 400 block of Live Oak Lane, Poplar Grove, was charged Tuesday, March 15, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.
Heather A. Lane, 36, of the 900 block of Golden Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, March 17, with violating an order of protection.