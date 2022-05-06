5 things to do in McHenry County: Building homes, the Kentucky Derby and motorcycles

1. Habitat for Humanity McHenry County is building single-family homes on three neighboring lots in Marengo.

Volunteer days are held Wednesdays and Saturdays, including this week. Volunteer arrival time is between 7:45 and 8 a.m. with work continuing to 3 p.m.

Volunteer day activities can include anything it takes to build a home from start to finish – including framing, siding, painting, roofing, laying flooring, hanging doors or windows, trim work, finishing, landscaping and cleaning.

Volunteers are asked to bring a completed waiver, and those younger than age 18 must have a parent or guardian signature. The minimum age to volunteer is 16. No construction experience is necessary.

The homes are being built on South Prospect Street between Washington and Prairie streets. Partner families are on track to purchase the homes in 2023.

Build days are expected to run rain or shine with cancellations only for exceptionally bad weather conditions, according to Habitat for Humanity McHenry County’s website.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/HabitatMarengo.

2. Huntley’s annual catch-and-release fishing derby for kids ages three to 12 is set for Saturday.

The event will run from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47.

Registration can be completed online at huntleyparks.org through the end of the day Friday but some walk-up registration will be allowed.

The cost is $6 for Huntley Park District residents and $8 for non-residents, which includes a small container of worms. Poles are not included.

3. A chance to bike the entire length of the Prairie Trail continues this Saturday with the McHenry leg.

The McHenry County Conservation District’s Prairie Trail Riders will hit the trail from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday starting at Peterson Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road. The group rides 10 to 14 miles each trip, starting and ending at the same location.

The Prairie Trail Riders already have completed the Glacial Park legs of the trail, but two more dates remain after this Saturday. On May 14, riders will leave from the Prairie Trail Hillside Road parking lot at Sterne’s Woods, 5617 Hillside Road, Crystal Lake, and on May 21, they’ll depart from the Prairie Trail South Main Street parking lot on Eastgate Road just north of Commercial Road in Crystal Lake.

Riders who complete the entire length will receive a Prairie Trail sticker.

The cost is free for McHenry County Conservation District residents and $5 for nonresidents. The event is open to those 10 and older and children ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The deadline to register for this week’s leg is Thursday. Registration can be completed online at MCCDistrict.org.

4. The chance to see more than 500 women who ride their own motorcycles will take place Saturday with the Midwest Women Riders Parade and Ride.

Riders will leave the Woodstock Harley-Davidson, escorted by Illinois State Police, for its charity ride supporting Turning Point and Lifespring Center at 11 a.m.

Recommended viewing areas are the east side of Route 47 north of the Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive in Woodstock, and the north side of Route 14 west of the Route 47 intersection.

Other areas include the intersection of Alden Road and Route 173 (riders will be heading north through the intersection) and in Chemung where riders will travel north to south, crossing Route 173.

Sales to participate have ended.

5. The Kentucky Derby is taking place this Saturday, and McHenry County businesses are offering some local options to mark the occasion.

The Quarry Cable Park, 5517 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, will host its Quarry Derby Day from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, featuring mint juleps and pimento cheese dip.

Attendees can come dressed to the nines in their best Derby Day attire. There will be a best hat contest.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought at thequarrycablepark.com/shop. Those 18 and younger are free.

Aliano’s Ristorante, 310 N. River St. in East Dundee, will host a watch party and hat contest at 4 p.m. Saturday. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative, classy and overall favorite hats.

For information, go to facebook.com/alianoseastdundee.

Salerno’s Pizzeria and Bar also will host a Kentucky Derby event at the Club Hawthorne inside the McHenry location, 621 Ridgeview Drive.

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. with a performance by Cap’n Funk & the Groove Train. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

A $35 reservation includes a guaranteed seat, which must be claimed by 11:30 a.m., and $20 toward food and drinks. A $120 table for four includes guaranteed seating and $60 toward food and drinks. Both packages exclude gratuity.

To make a reservation, call 779-545-2272. For information, go to salernopizza.com.

