Police say man wanted in McHenry shooting is ‘armed and dangerous’

A 26-year-old man charged with attempted first-degree murder in a McHenry-area shooting nearly two weeks ago is considered “armed and dangerous,” a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Juan A. Colon of Waukegan is accused of shooting at the driver’s side of a vehicle, according to a complaint filed in McHenry County court last week.

Another man – Joseph W. Crisara III, 34, of Island Lake – was charged with obstruction of justice for knowingly concealing evidence by fleeing the scene of the shooting and removing DNA material, the person who allegedly did the shooting and the firearm in the process, according to the criminal complaint.

The two cases are connected, Deputy Kevin Byrnes said Wednesday. The shooting occurred near Black Partridge and South River roads outside the city of McHenry.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Byrnes said, the sheriff’s office isn’t disclosing information about the victim.

Colon had an active no-bond arrest warrant for attempted murder and other charges as of Thursday, according to Byrnes and court records.

Colon was charged with attempted murder, being an armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He has a previous conviction from 2013 for unlawful use of a weapon in Lake County and from 2015 for aggravated battery in Lake County, according to the complaint.

The most serious charges – attempted murder and being an armed habitual criminal – are Class X felonies that if convicted of, typically carry sentences of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational.

Colon did not have an attorney listed as of Thursday and Crisara’s attorney declined to comment.