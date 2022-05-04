McHenry County grand jury indictments – May 4, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Phillip L. Sutton, 34, of the 700 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; three counts of identity theft and theft of lost or mislaid property.
- Dylan F. Horsfall, 27, of the 8000 block of Balsam Drive, Wonder Lake; 10 counts of reproducing or disseminating child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.
- Laura A. Wagner, 37, of the 6800 block of West 115th Street, Worth; criminal damage of $500 to $10,000 to property and domestic battery.
- Kyra N. Brim, 37, of the 1100 block of Helen Drive, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing identification, resisting a police officer and driving while license revoked.
- Brian M. McGrath, 50, of the 200 block of Second Street, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
- George Herrera, 35, of the 700 block of West Metzen Street, Harvard; aggravated robbery where possession of a firearm was indicated.
- Carlo C. Yescas-Noriega, 46, of the 2000 block of Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, two counts of delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, and resisting a police officer.
- Johnathan R. Munoz, 22, of the 600 block of Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake; possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and 200 grams of psilocybin and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, less than 15 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride and less than 15 grams of hydrocodone bitartrate.
- Madeline R. Deters, 21, of the 600 block of Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake; possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and 200 grams of psilocybin.
- Jacob A. Zelm, 27, of the 800 block of Burr Oak Circle, Cary; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Richard J. Koros, 68, of the 8400 block of Merchant Court, Lakewood; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Jeffrey M. Vogelsberg, 37, of the 14900 block of La Vergne Avenue, Oak Forest; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.