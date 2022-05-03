McHenry home heavily damaged in Monday night fire

A McHenry home sustained “major fire and smoke damage” after firefighters found it engulfed Monday night, fire officials said. A neighbor’s home also sustained some damage.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was dispatched at 11:49 p.m. Monday to the 4200 block of Ponca Street in McHenry for a structure fire, according to a news release.

Emergency response units arrived on the scene within four minutes and found a single-family ranch home engulfed in flames, according to the release. Crews had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Eight pieces of McHenry Township Fire Protection District apparatus were used and 24 firefighters responded to the scene, fire officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and McHenry Police Department also assisted at the scene, according to the release.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District also requested aid from area departments to monitor and respond to its other calls. The Lake Villa, Round Lake, Cary and Spring Grove departments responded.

No firefighters were injured and the home’s sole occupant escaped without injury, according to the release. The house was uninhabitable as of Monday morning and a Nissan sedan in the garage was damaged.

A damage estimate was not available as of the Monday morning news release. The cause of the fire was under investigation by McHenry Township Fire Protection District fire investigators.



