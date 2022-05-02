McHenry County police reports - May 2, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Ryan M. Walker, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Garden Place, Cary, was charged Thursday, March 10, with domestic battery.
Crystal Lake
Robert John Walker, 46, of the zero to 100 block of McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, was arrested Monday, Feb. 28, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of criminal trespass to property.
Salvador Hernandez-Espinosa, 26, of the 1500 block of Clay Street, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, March 2, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, transportation of open alcohol by driver, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding and improper lighting.
Matthew Scott Zeis, 29, of the 500 block Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, March 4, with two counts of disorderly conduct.
Harvard
Deacon A. Wolf, 20, of the 1400 block of Northfield Court, Harvard, was arrested Wednesday, March 2, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a retail theft charge.
Juan A. Toj-Garcia, 35, of the 200 block of West Henry Street, Calmar, Iowa, was charged two counts of felony possessing an incomplete vehicle title certificate, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to transfer title, failing to comply with registration or title statutes, no registration plate on front or rear of vehicle and no valid registration.
Zoraida Espino II, 20, of the 1300 block of Northfield Court, Harvard, was charged Sunday, March 6, with two counts of resisting a police officer, attempting to flee or elude police, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeying stop sign, and two counts of failing to signal when turning.
A 14-year-old Harvard boy was charged Monday, March 7, with disorderly conduct for alleged threats of violence towards another Harvard youth and Harvard Junior High School.
Miguel De La Cruz, 27, of the 900 block of West Roosevelt Street, Harvard, was arrested Thursday, March 10, on a McHenry County warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous retail theft charge.
Alfredo Garcia-Castillo, 32, of the 100 block of West Washington Street, Harvard, was charged Friday, March 11, with violating an order of protection.
Jose M. Villalba, 28, of the 100 block of West Washington Street, Harvard, was arrested Saturday, March 12, on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation. He was also charged with driving without a license and driving without a rear registration light.
Josafat Hernandez-Escobar, 36, of the 1300 block Sage Lane, Harvard, was charged Sunday, March 13, with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a vehicle, failing to report a crash and driving too fast for conditions.
Alfredo Garcia-Castillo, 32, of the 100 block of West Washington Street, Harvard, was arrested Sunday, March 13, on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
Marengo
Blaise A. Svendsen, 32, of the 500 block of Park Drive, Marengo, was charged Monday, March 7, with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to signal when turning and two counts of resisting a police officer.
Maxwell Furlong, 27, of the 7N200 block of Glen Road, Medinah, was charged Sunday, March 13, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured vehicle.
McHenry
Nohemi Wence, 46, of the 300 block of Highland Drive, Lakemoor, was charged Monday, Feb. 28, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lighting.
Jeffrey M. Vogelsberg, 38, of the 700 block of Whitmore Trail, McHenry, was arrested Monday, Feb. 28, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Caroline Tatum, 25, of the 100 block of Augusta Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, Feb. 28, with two counts of domestic battery.
Christina L. Reed, 49, of the 1900 block of Orleans Street, McHenry, was arrested Tuesday, March 1, on a Lake County warrant tied to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woodstock
Antonio B. Logwood, 44, of the 400 block of West Jackson, Woodstock, was charged Friday, March 4, with resisting a police officer, obstructing an investigation, obstructing identification, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to another vehicle, driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use.
Michael R. Schneider, 44, of the zero to 100 block of West Margaret Terrace, Cary, was charged Saturday, March 5, with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.
Peggy J. Sagaille, 34, of the 30W100 block of Lindenwood Drive, Warrenville, was charged Sunday, March 6, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Sean M. Glover, 40, of the 2600 block of Castle Road, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, March 6, with driving under the influence of alcohol and transportation of open alcohol.
Ieisha S. Rogers, 43, of the 700 block of Irving Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, March 8, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
David D. Busche, 39, was charged Tuesday, March 8, with obstructing a police officer, driving while license suspended and disobeying a traffic control signal.