Identity theft involving Woodstock credit union results in five-year prison sentence

A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to using another woman’s driver’s license to take between $2,000 and $10,000 from a Woodstock credit union and was sentenced to five years in prison, court records show.

Leah E. Mims, 31, of Stockbridge, George, also was ordered to pay $10,230 in restitution to Advia Credit Union in Woodstock.

She was indicted in July 2020 on four counts of forgery and two counts of identity theft after Woodstock police say she used fraudulent checks and another person’s driver’s license to defraud others, including the credit union.

She was indicted in a separate case on an additional count of identity theft and forgery on similar allegations.

She pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of identity theft as part of a negotiated plea, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges in both cases.

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge sentenced Mims to five years in prison. She will receive credit for the time she has spent in custody and her sentence will be served at 50%.

The charge Mims pleaded guilty to was a Class 2 felony, which typically carries a possible sentence of three to seven years in prison.