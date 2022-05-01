Hannah Beardsley Middle School hosts 25th anniversary celebration

Hannah Beardsley Middle School will host a spring open house community event, “Hannah Palooza” from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 515 E. Crystal Lake Ave. to celebrate the school’s 25th anniversary.

The event will feature an anniversary “gallery walk” with photos, newspaper articles and other memorabilia from the past 25 years. The will also be an obstacle course, academic activities, a school supply drive, snacks and a scavenger hunt.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the school or in the adjacent lot at the Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake.