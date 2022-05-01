Algonquin named Tree City USA for 26th consecutive year

Algonquin was named a Tree City USA community by the Arbor Day Foundation for its continued commitment to effective urban forest management.

This year’s recognition marks the 26th consecutive year Algonquin has received this designation, according to a news release.

To qualify as a Tree City USA community, communities must have a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, a community forestry program with annual expenditures of at least $2 a capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Additional benefits of being a Tree City USA community include improved air quality, enhanced stormwater management, annual energy savings, increased property values and growth of commercial activity, according to a news release.

Algonquin continues to promote the roles of trees and the natural environment in the community in hopes of preserving these resources and improving the quality of life for generations to come, the village said in the release.