Social worker celebrates new business in Cary

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 11 to celebrate Donna Brooks and her Crystal Street Space.

Brooks, a licensed clinical social worker, has been at the space at 214 Crystal St. for more than a year, said Cathy Moran, the Chamber’s membership and event coordinator.

She’s spent the past year “getting acclimated to the space and her practice, and developing partnerships with the other practitioners that whom she now shares the space,” Moran said, adding that the office has a “very home-like and welcoming feel to it,” similar to being in “someone’s family room.”

Brooks offers psychotherapy counseling in a safe and creative space supporting clients on their continued journey of mental, emotional and spiritual wholeness, according to a recent news release. She has a holistic approach, meeting her clients where they are and working with them toward healing and optimal mental health.

For information about Brooks and Crystal Street Space, visit donnabrookstherapist.com or call 224-623-1527.