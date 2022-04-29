McHenry School District 156′s strength and conditioning program recognized

McHenry School District 156 had its high school strength and conditioning program recognized by the National High School Strength Coaches Association.

Named a Program of Excellence for the 2022-24 period, the designation recognizes a program that “operates at a highest level of professionalism,” according to a news release.

District 156′s program, run by coach John Beerbower, was one of two in Illinois to receive the recognition. The other was Naperville North High School.

John Beerbower (Photo provided)

To earn the honor, McHenry High School displayed excellence in safety, quality, efficacy, outreach and highlighting, according to the release. It also displayed excellence in continuing education and technology use in its strength and conditioning program.

A full list of schools that received Program of Excellence recognition can be found at www.nhssca.us.