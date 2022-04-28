Registration open for Cary Park District spring, summer softball leagues

Cary Park District’s Thursday night men’s recreational softball league and Friday night co-ed recreational softball league are open for registration.

Information packets are available at carypark.com or at the Community Center, 255 Briargate Road. Registration is accepted at the Community Center.

The Thursday night men’s league will begin play May 5 at Lions Park, located on Silver Lake Road in Cary, with games beginning at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Each team will play one another twice with postseason playoffs planned.

The Friday night co-ed league will begin May 6 at Lions Park with games beginning at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Each team will play one another twice with a postseason single-elimination tournament planned.

Registration for both leagues is $525 per team. All leagues are sanctioned by the National Softball Association.

For more information on the leagues, contact the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100.