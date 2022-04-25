Crystal Lake sees credit rating boost to highest level

The city of Crystal Lake saw the credit rating assigned to its long-term debt raised to AAA, the highest rating possible.

The credit rating – made by S&P Global Ratings, one of the country’s three major credit agencies – applies to both the city’s existing debt and the new loans it plans to take out this year to finance water- and sewer-system improvements.

“The raised rating reflects our view of the city’s continually improving economy, evidenced by growing incomes and wealth levels, maintenance of a very strong financial profile backed by very strong reserves and liquidity, very strong management conditions, and a low debt burden that we expect to continue,” S&P Global Ratings said in its report.

The city of Crystal Lake touted the news in a news release Monday, noting the AAA rating has been assigned to very few governments within the state of Illinois.

“The city has worked diligently to balance delivery of consistently high quality services while prudently building sustainable reserves of funds to assist in times of economic downturn or unexpected disastrous events,” the city said in the release. “The AAA rating is a testament to the commitment of the City Council and the city’s leadership team to financial policies and strategy, which preserve a long-term sustainable financial plan for the city.”

The AAA rating means that the city will borrow funds at the best possible rate, minimizing interest costs, according to the release.