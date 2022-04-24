April 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

McHenry County grand jury indictments for April 24, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Bryan J. Leider, 33, of the 200 block of Newhouse Lane, Round Lake Park; aggravated robbery indicating possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle, two counts of theft over $500, retail theft and disorderly conduct.
  • Lukasz Naurecki, 36, of the 2000 block of Kennedy Drive, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane use and two counts of disregarding a stop sign.
  • Brady N. Andersen, 20, of the zero to 100 block Glascow Court, Lake in the Hills; criminal damage of $500 to $10,000 to property, aggravated assault of a police officer, underage drinking, possession of alcohol by someone younger than 21 in public and criminal trespass to a building.
  • Jasen Rodriguez-Cervantes, 20, of the 1400 block of Millbrook Drive, Algonquin; attempting to defraud a drug and alcohol screening test.
  • Marcus A. Kivisto, 36, of the 900 block of Pin Oak Circle, Cary; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer, improper lane use, disregarding a traffic control device and improper turn at an intersection.
  • Charles A. Palmieri, 34, of the 9600 block of Cummings Street, Huntley; grooming, traveling to meet a minor and indecent solicitation.
  • Daniel L. Cullen, 67, of the 9400 block of Nicklaus Lane, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery of a security officer.
  • Andrew M. Gagliano, 27, of the 400 block of Windermere Way, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of clonazepam; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving under the influence of drugs; driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound; improper possession of adult-use marijuana in a vehicle; possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana; possession of open alcohol in a vehicle; and improper lane use.
  • Robert L. Jenkins Jr., 32, of the 1700 block of Knoll Avenue, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Nicole L. Hayes, 45, of the 300 block of Oaklawn Street, Hot Springs, Arkansas; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine or dextroamphetamine.
  • Jesse P. Fiedler, 30, of the 100 block of Main Street, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
  • Alexander B. Fitzgerald, 31, of the 800 block of Six Pines Drive, Romeoville; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyAlgonquinCaryCrystal LakeHuntleyLake in the HillsMcHenry