McHenry County grand jury indictments for April 24, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Bryan J. Leider, 33, of the 200 block of Newhouse Lane, Round Lake Park; aggravated robbery indicating possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle, two counts of theft over $500, retail theft and disorderly conduct.
- Lukasz Naurecki, 36, of the 2000 block of Kennedy Drive, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane use and two counts of disregarding a stop sign.
- Brady N. Andersen, 20, of the zero to 100 block Glascow Court, Lake in the Hills; criminal damage of $500 to $10,000 to property, aggravated assault of a police officer, underage drinking, possession of alcohol by someone younger than 21 in public and criminal trespass to a building.
- Jasen Rodriguez-Cervantes, 20, of the 1400 block of Millbrook Drive, Algonquin; attempting to defraud a drug and alcohol screening test.
- Marcus A. Kivisto, 36, of the 900 block of Pin Oak Circle, Cary; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer, improper lane use, disregarding a traffic control device and improper turn at an intersection.
- Charles A. Palmieri, 34, of the 9600 block of Cummings Street, Huntley; grooming, traveling to meet a minor and indecent solicitation.
- Daniel L. Cullen, 67, of the 9400 block of Nicklaus Lane, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery of a security officer.
- Andrew M. Gagliano, 27, of the 400 block of Windermere Way, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of clonazepam; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving under the influence of drugs; driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound; improper possession of adult-use marijuana in a vehicle; possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana; possession of open alcohol in a vehicle; and improper lane use.
- Robert L. Jenkins Jr., 32, of the 1700 block of Knoll Avenue, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Nicole L. Hayes, 45, of the 300 block of Oaklawn Street, Hot Springs, Arkansas; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine or dextroamphetamine.
- Jesse P. Fiedler, 30, of the 100 block of Main Street, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
- Alexander B. Fitzgerald, 31, of the 800 block of Six Pines Drive, Romeoville; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.