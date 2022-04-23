McHenry High School District 156 to host meeting about special education for home-schooled, private school students

McHenry High School District 156 will host a parent meeting next month to discuss plans for providing special education services to home-schooled, as well as parochial and private school students.

The meeting, led by Director of Special Services Shae Gibour, will take place at 2 p.m. May 12 at McHenry High School Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road. Attendees should enter at the main office entrance and ask to be directed to the conference room.

Parents who have home-schooled or private school students who have been or might be identified with a disability are encouraged to attend.

For information, call Gibour at 815-759-2024.