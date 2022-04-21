April 21, 2022
McHenry High School District 156 announces Seal of Biliteracy honorees

McHenry High School District 156's administrative office is photographed on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

McHenry High School District 156 awarded 11 seals and one commendation for the Seal of Biliteracy to the graduating class of 2022.

The Seal of Biliteracy is a state recognition of graduating students that demonstrate a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language in the domains of listening, reading, speaking and writing.

This year, Anahi Castilla, Crystal DelMoral, Alexis Hernandez-Garcia, Daniela Hernandez-Mora, Alexis Hernandez-Olivares, Anna McLaughlin, Arly Perez, Samantha Perez Garcia, Irving Ruano, Grace Smith and Tsi Tsi Ki Viveros Zarate earned a Seal of Biliteracy in English and Spanish. Ruano also earned the Commendation toward Biliteracy in English and French.

These students will have a gold seal affixed to their diplomas and a notation on their transcripts as proof that they were awarded this honor, according to a news release. Each student will also wear a biliteracy recognition medal at graduation.