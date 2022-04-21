Crystal Lake man sentenced to six years in prison for drug charge

A 28-year-old former Crystal Lake man facing potentially decades in prison has pleaded guilty to a single felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Jordan Carmody was charged in December 2020 of possessing 20 ecstasy tablets, less than 15 grams of cocaine and three tabs of LSD, according to the seven-count criminal complaint. He also was accused of hiding behind a dumpster and attempting to conceal himself between two houses while police tried to arrest him on a warrant.

The most serious charge – possession with intent to deliver ecstasy – is a Class X felony, which if convicted, typically carries a sentence of six to 30 years in prison and is not probational.

Carmody pleaded guilty Tuesday to a Class 1 felony, which carries a possible sentence of four to 15 years. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed the other charges, including in to two cases tied to his alleged fleeing of police. One involved Lake in the Hills police from a few days earlier, in December 2020, and another from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office from May 2020, court records show.

McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt accepted the negotiated plea and sentenced Carmody to six years in prison. Carmody will receive credit for the 484 days he has spent in custody since his Dec. 22, 2020, arrest, according to the judge’s order. The sentence will be served at 50%.

Wilbrandt recommended Carmody be placed in a substance abuse program while in prison, but Carmody’s ultimate placement will be up to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The investigation was led by Detective Nick Clesceri of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office narcotics task force and was prosecuted by Ken Hudson of the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to a news release.

Carmody was represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office.