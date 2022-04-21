Chicago man sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to assaulting police officer, hitting man in Woodstock

A 38-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to hitting another man outside a Woodstock bar, assaulting a police officer and burglarizing a vehicle.

The charges against Jamaine B. Craft stemmed from three separate cases.

In August 2020, Craft was accused of threatening a man outside the D.C. Cobb’s in downtown Woodstock and wielding a large rock in a way that made the man think he was going to be hit, according to the criminal complaints filed in the case.

He was also charged with aggravated assault of a police officer for allegedly making a striking motion with his elbow while the officer was attempting to remove handcuffs, according to the complaint.

Then, in October 2020, Craft was charged with burglary and theft, court records show. He was accused of entering a woman’s vehicle in Woodstock and taking an engagement ring and cash, according to the criminal complaint.

Finally, in April 2021, Craft was accused of threatening a man and striking him in the head and body on the sidewalk outside Benton Street Tap, 200 N. Benton St., while another man, Johnny J. Hendrix, pulled the man to the ground.

Hendrix was also charged in the incident and pleaded guilty in February to aggravated battery. He was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.

These incidents occurred after Craft had been sentenced in January 2020 to 18 months of conditional discharge for aggravated battery to a police officer, court records show. The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to revoke that sentence in August.

On Wednesday, Craft also pleaded guilty to the basis for that revocation, according to a news release.

Other charges against Craft – including two counts of criminal damage to government property, two counts of battery, three counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle, two counts of theft, criminal mob action, disorderly conduct, two additional counts of aggravated battery – across nine cases dating to August 2020 were dismissed Wednesday, court records show.

The five-year prison sentence will be served at 50% and he will receive credit for about a year’s worth of time he spent in custody, according to the judge’s sentencing order.