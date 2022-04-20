Woodstock High School students to perform ‘Head Over Heels’ starting Friday

Opening night of “Head Over Heels” is set for Friday with about 80 Woodstock and Woodstock North high school students making up the production’s cast, crew and orchestra.

“The students really enjoyed themselves when we first read through the script together,” one of the directors, Christy Johanson, said in a statement. “There was a lot of unexpected laughter, and we concluded the rehearsal with high hopes for a fun show. It’s a mix of over-the-top humor, heart-warming realizations, and touching connections between characters.”

Two seniors play the king and queen: Breanne Walker of Woodstock High School and Zach Blalock of Woodstock North, with the princesses being portrayed by Woodstock North junior Mary Martin and Woodstock sophomore Kamila Kay, according to a news release.

This year’s performance is particularly meaningful for the cast and crew because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the combined school musical for the past two years, Woodstock School District 200 said in a news release.

“Head Over Heels” will be performed 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. April 29 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 30 at Woodstock High School. A silent auction benefiting the theater programs will be held at each performance.

Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. They can be bought at the door, online at whst.booktix.com or by calling the box office at 815-337-8625.