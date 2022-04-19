Marengo High School wins business competition

Marengo High School was the first-place winner of the National QuickBooks Competition, announced Virtual Enterprises, the educational nonprofit that sponsored the competition.

The event took place during the nonprofit’s annual Youth Business Summit, which drew more than 1,000 in-person and 10,000 online participants who showcased their companies and engaged in trade with their local, national and global peers, according to a news release.

At the beginning of the school year, Marengo High School students created Skyline Trampolines, a simulated business selling backyard trampolines. The students ran the business each day from their classroom while using QuickBooks to maintain the company’s accounting and financial records.

Over the course of the school year, the students applied their accounting and finance skills by participating in various competitions at the local, regional and state levels where they won each time, according to the release.

Their successes led them to the final round of the National QuickBooks Competition on April 5 at Long Island University’s Brooklyn campus, where they competed against 40 other finalists. The students had to deliver oral presentations that addressed their most recent quarterly results while responding to specific scenarios based on their implementation and use of the software.