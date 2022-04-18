Registration open for McHenry County College’s ScotStars sports camps

McHenry County College opened registration for its summer sports program, ScotStars, which offers baseball, softball and volleyball camps.

The softball camp will run from June 27 to 30, with sessions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for girls entering fifth through eighth grade and from 1 to 3 p.m. for girls entering ninth through 12th grade.

The camp will be run by MCC softball head coach Wally Warner. The cost is $75 a person.

The baseball camp will be led by MCC’s baseball staff and will be open for students entering fourth through eighth grade. It will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 27 to 30 and will cost $45 a person.

Volleyball camp will run from June 21 to 23. The session for girls in ninth through 12th grade will run from 8 to 10 a.m., and the session for girls and boys in sixth through eighth grade will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All volleyball camps will be run by MCC volleyball head coach Kyle McCall and assistant coach Shari Mayner. Both camps will cost $75 a person.

To register, visit www.mchenry.edu/scotstars.